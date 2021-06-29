Dragons fall to Saugerties in final inning

SAUGERTIES — The Glens Falls Dragons gave up five runs in the final two innings Tuesday night as Saugerties rallied for an 8-7 PGCBL victory.

Jack Renwick singled home Caden Kendle with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Stallions to the win.

Glens Falls (7-16) had led 7-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth, but gave up three runs, including a two-run single by Albert Jennings to pull Saugerties within 7-6.

After winning pitcher Richie Cimpric retired the side in order in the top of the ninth, the Stallions (16-6) tied the score to set the stage for Renwick.

The Dragons took advantage of passed balls, errors and a couple of hits to score five runs in the middle innings and open the lead. Quinn McDaniel drove in two runs and James Murphy knocked in another.

Glens Falls has Wednesday off before returning to action Thursday at 7 p.m. against Saugerties at East Field.

