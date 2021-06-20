Dragons fall to Saugerties at East Field

GLENS FALLS — Saugerties pounded out 16 hits on the way to a 19-2 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday night at East Field.

The Dragons dropped to 3-12 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Four Saugerties pitchers combined to hold the Dragons to six hits. Starter Dom Marcoccio went the first four innings and got the win.

Glens Falls got its only two runs in the seventh inning. Back-to-back doubles by Nick Marola and Colby Brouillette accounted for the first run. Brouillette went to third on a fly ball and scored on Michael Gorman’s double.

Former Lake George pitcher Riley Orr went 5 1/3 innings and took the loss, giving up five earned runs on six hits. Kip Fougerousse drove in five runs for the Stallions. Jack Renwick went 4 for 5.

The Dragons finished the game with a position player on the mound.

