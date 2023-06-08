ONEONTA — The Oneonta Outlaws pounded out 18 hits Thursday night as they rolled to a 17-7 PGCBL victory over the Glens Falls Dragons.

The Dragons (1-3) jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead on an RBI double by Jack Griffin and a two-run single by Nick Marola. However, Oneonta built an 8-3 lead after three innings and never looked back.

Glens Falls was led by Odilio Cespedes, who went 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Marola finished with two hits, and Zander Teator and Mike Magliocca also drove in runs for the Dragons.

The Outlaws were led by Bayram Hot with a triple and three singles, and Jack Hopko with a triple, two singles and five RBIs.

Glens Falls' game originally scheduled for Wednesday night at Albany was called off by the air quality alert and has not yet been rescheduled.

The Dragons are scheduled to host Saugerties in a doubleheader Saturday at 5 p.m. at East Field.