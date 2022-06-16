 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dragons fall to Oneonta in bottom of ninth

ONEONTA — The Glens Falls Dragons gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night as they dropped a 10-9 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League loss to the Oneonta Outlaws.

Glens Falls' home game Thursday night against Amsterdam was postponed by rain.

Christopher Baillargeon scored the winning run on a one-out sac fly by Jelani Hamer to lift Oneonta, which had trailed 9-6 entering the bottom of the ninth. The Outlaws had loaded the bases and scored on three straight walks to tie the score.

The Dragons, who fell to 2-9, had taken a 7-2 lead in the sixth on Phillip Krpata's two-run home run. After Oneonta pulled within 7-6, Glens Falls opened a 9-6 lead on Sal Pezzolla's two-run single in the eighth.

The Dragons had jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead by loading the bases and scoring three runs on a hit batter and an error.

