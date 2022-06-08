Dragons fall to Mohawk Valley

GLENS FALLS — Phillip Krpata ripped a two-run double Wednesday night for the Glens Falls Dragons’ only scoring play in a 16-2 PGCBL loss to the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at East Field.

Krpata’s big hit was one of only three for the Dragons, who fell to 1-5 on the season. Martin Marintchev and Phoenix Bowman singled for Glens Falls in a game shortened to six innings.

Pete Durocher went 3 for 4 to lead Mohawk Valley, Orlando Pena doubled and both had three RBIs, and Darin Horn pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Glens Falls is scheduled to play Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Saugerties.

