 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dragons fall to Mohawk Valley

  • 0

Dragons fall to Mohawk Valley

GLENS FALLS — Phillip Krpata ripped a two-run double Wednesday night for the Glens Falls Dragons’ only scoring play in a 16-2 PGCBL loss to the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at East Field.

Krpata’s big hit was one of only three for the Dragons, who fell to 1-5 on the season. Martin Marintchev and Phoenix Bowman singled for Glens Falls in a game shortened to six innings.

Pete Durocher went 3 for 4 to lead Mohawk Valley, Orlando Pena doubled and both had three RBIs, and Darin Horn pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Glens Falls is scheduled to play Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Saugerties.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News