Dragons fall to Mohawk Valley, 7-4

LITTLE FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday night, but it was not enough in a 7-4 PGCBL loss to the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.

Also Tuesday, two Dragons were named to the league's East Division Mid-Season All-Star Team, with outfielder Phil Krpata and pitcher Dan Cohen making the list. Cohen, a recent South Glens Falls graduate, will play at Yale University.

In the final inning, Glens Falls (6-28) loaded the bases with two outs, then scored its first run when Cory Listing drew a walk. Phoenix Bowman then ripped a bases-clearing double to pull the Dragons within 7-4.

Bowman finished with two doubles as Glens Falls managed six hits in the game.

The Dragons are scheduled to host Saugerties on Wednesday and Friday, both games set for 7 p.m. at East Field.