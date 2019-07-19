{{featured_button_text}}

AMSTERDAM — Brandon Kruzinski drove in the only run for Glens Falls as the Dragons dropped a 14-1 PGCBL loss to the Amsterdam Mohawks on Friday night at Shuttleworth Park.

Kruzinski's two-out single in the top of the eighth inning scored Schuylerville product Carson Dunkel with the team's lone run. Kruzinski had two of the Dragons' five hits, as Glens Falls slipped to 11-26 on the season.

Amsterdam jumped out to a 9-0 first-inning lead and never looked back. Mike Turconi led the Mohawks with a single, double and triple and an RBI. Matt Padre added a double, single and three RBIs.

Glens Falls is scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Albany Dutchmen.

