GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons opened their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season Friday night with an 8-2 loss to the Amsterdam Mohawks at East Field.

The Mohawks scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning, including a grand slam by Zach Eldred and a two-run homer by Luke Longo, to break open a close game.

Glens Falls scored its runs in the bottom of the eighth, on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Odilio Cespedes.

Amsterdam had taken a 2-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Dakota Duffalo and Bryce Hubbard.

The Dragons got a solid pitching effort from starter Riley Orr, a former Lake George standout now at Castleton University. Orr pitched five innings, holding Amsterdam to four hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Former Greenwich standout Jesse Kuzmich, now at the College of Saint Rose, followed with two innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts.

The Dragons — who finished with six hits, two by Colin Myers — are scheduled to host the Oneonta Outlaws on Sunday at 7 p.m. at East Field.