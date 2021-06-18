Dragons fall to Amsterdam, 12-0

AMSTERDAM — The Glens Falls Dragons suffered a 12-0 loss at the hands of the Amsterdam Mohawks on Friday night at Shuttleworth Park.
Nick Smith and Carter Frederick combined on a four-hitter for Amsterdam. Starter Christopher Grome took the loss for the Dragons, who fell to 3-9 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Matt Shaw drove in three runs and Keith Jones scored three times to lead Amsterdam’s 11-hit attack.
The Dragons are back on the road Saturday to play Albany.
