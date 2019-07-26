{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons dropped a marathon 13-7 loss to the Albany Dutchmen in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action Friday night at East Field.

Former Lake George standout Jack Kelleher provided a double, single and four RBIs for Glens Falls, which fell to 13-29 with the loss. The game did not end until nearly 11:30 p.m.

The Dragons had tied the score 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Joseph Impeduglia scored on a passed ball.

The Dutchmen snapped the tie in the eighth when Will Duff was hit by a pitch, stole second, reached third on a two-out error and scored unearned on Mike Handal's single. Albany then scored five runs in the top of the ninth to pull away.

Kelleher gave Glens Falls a 5-4 lead in the third when he ripped a two-run single and then scored on a bases-loaded walk for the go-ahead run.

The Dragons are scheduled to play a doubleheader today at Saugerties, beginning at 5 p.m., then return home for a 7 p.m. Sunday game against the Stallions at East Field.

