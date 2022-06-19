Dragons fall to Albany, 11-1

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons dropped an 11-1 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League loss to the Albany Dutchmen on Sunday night at East Field.

The Dragons, who fell to 3-11, got their only run in the fifth when Anthony Ruzzo scored on a fielder's choice. Glens Falls was held to three singles in the loss, two by Ruzzo and another by Sal Pezzolla.

Albany (10-5) finished with 10 hits in the seven-inning game, including a triple and double by Chance Checca, who finished with five RBIs.

Glens Falls was coming off an 8-7 win over Boonville on Saturday night. The Dragons are scheduled to play on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Amsterdam.

