Dragons fall short in loss to Albany
GUILDERLAND CENTER — A quick early lead melted away, and a late rally fell short Monday night as the Glens Falls Dragons dropped their 13th straight loss in PGCBL play.

The Dragons managed eight hits, but dropped a 7-6 loss to the Albany Dutchmen at Keenholts Park. Glens Falls, which fell to 7-28, has not won since June 28.

The Dragons jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead as Quinn McDaniel walked, Andrew Gough singled and Cole Durkan blasted a two-out, three-run home run off of Albany starter Arlo Marynczak.

Albany (18-18) rallied to tie, then took the lead when Jake Manderson scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth. The Dutchmen added a couple more runs in the seventh and eighth innings to stay just ahead of the Dragons.

Glens Falls scored single runs in the final three innings, on an error, a double by Gough and a sac fly by Nick Marola.

Gough, Durkan and Colby Brouillette each had two hits for the Dragons, who have Tuesday off before playing Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Oneonta.

