GLENS FALLS — Dillon Lifrieri hit a solo home run in the 10th inning, lifting Saugerties to a 5-4 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday night at East Field.
It was yet another tough loss for the Dragons, who led 4-1 after the third inning. Glens Falls drops to 11-27 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, 18 games behind first-place Amsterdam in the East Division.
Whitehall’s Evan St. Claire had four hits and scored twice, leading a 10-hit Glens Falls attack. Devan Kruzinski and Sean Bergeron each had two hits.
But Saugerties chipped away with runs in the fifth and seventh innings to make it a 4-3 game heading to the ninth. A Carlo Mancillas sacrifice fly tied the game in the ninth and Lifrieri led off the 10th with his home run over the left-field wall, finishing off a 4-for-4 night.
Glens Falls starting pitcher Brandt Sundean went seven innings, giving up three runs on nine hits. Zach Vavasour took the loss in relief.
The Saugerties bullpen did the job with four innings of scoreless relief. Danny Kapala, the third of four pitchers, picked up the win and Henry Funaro got the save.
St. Claire had a first-inning triple to go with three singles while raising his batting average to .324.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.