{{featured_button_text}}
Saugerties at Glens Falls Dragons

Brandt Sundean delivers a pitch for the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday at East Field.

 Greg Brownell, brownell@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — Dillon Lifrieri hit a solo home run in the 10th inning, lifting Saugerties to a 5-4 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday night at East Field.

It was yet another tough loss for the Dragons, who led 4-1 after the third inning. Glens Falls drops to 11-27 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, 18 games behind first-place Amsterdam in the East Division.

Whitehall’s Evan St. Claire had four hits and scored twice, leading a 10-hit Glens Falls attack. Devan Kruzinski and Sean Bergeron each had two hits.

But Saugerties chipped away with runs in the fifth and seventh innings to make it a 4-3 game heading to the ninth. A Carlo Mancillas sacrifice fly tied the game in the ninth and Lifrieri led off the 10th with his home run over the left-field wall, finishing off a 4-for-4 night.

Glens Falls starting pitcher Brandt Sundean went seven innings, giving up three runs on nine hits. Zach Vavasour took the loss in relief.

The Saugerties bullpen did the job with four innings of scoreless relief. Danny Kapala, the third of four pitchers, picked up the win and Henry Funaro got the save.

St. Claire had a first-inning triple to go with three singles while raising his batting average to .324.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments