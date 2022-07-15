Dragons fall again, shut out by Saugerties

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons dropped their sixth loss in a row Friday night, falling 10-0 to the Saugerties Stallions in PGCBL action at East Field.

Yale-bound Dan Cohen, a recent South Glens Falls graduate, picked up the loss but struck out 10 batters in four innings of work as the Dragons’ starter. He allowed two runs, three walks and five hits.

Cory Listing and Will Minett each had a pair of hits for the Dragons, who left eight runners stranded and dropped to 6-30 on the season.

Stallions pitchers Noah DeLuga and TJ Lopez combined to hold Glens Falls to seven singles and struck out six batters in a game shortened to seven innings by the mercy rule. Garrison Berkley ripped a three-run triple to highlight the hitters for Saugerties (21-15).

Glens Falls lost to Saugerties 9-2 at home on Wednesday night, scoring its runs on a two-run single by Martin Marintchev in the sixth inning.

The Dragons are scheduled to play Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Saugerties.