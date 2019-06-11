SAUGERTIES — The runs took a while, but they came when needed.
Glens Falls scored seven runs in the final three innings in topping Saugerties 9-2 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Tuesday night. The win raised the Dragons’ record to 4-4.
Enrico LoCasico earned the pitching win in relief, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out five in four innings. Starter MacGuire O’Sullivan struck out four.
The Dragons went ahead in the top of the seventh. Nicholas Campana led off with a double, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. Nick Kondo (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) then hit a solo home run to make it a 4-2 lead.
The Dragons added five more in the ninth, all with two outs. Brian Hart had an RBI single, while Joseph Impeduglia (2 for 5, 3 RBIs) and Shamus Connolly each hit two-run singles.
Brad Hipsley was the only other Dragon with multiple hits, going 2 for 4.
Glens Falls hosts Saugerties at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Dragons 9, Stallions 2
Glens Falls (4-4) 000 110 205 — 9 9 1
Saugerties (4-4) 020 000 000 — 2 7 5
WP — Enrico LoCasico. LP — Griffin Davis. 2B — Nicholas Campana (GF). HR — Nick Kondo (GF).
