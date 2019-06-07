GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons got some assistance from Albany Dutchmen pitchers in a 5-2 PGCBL victory at East Field. Wild pitches helped the Dragons score their first three runs.
Glens Falls took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Jarrett McDonald (2 for 4) hit a two-out double, got to third on a wild pitch and scored on Connor Smith’s RBI single.
Nick DeBrino’s two-run double in the top of the fourth tied it at 2, but the Dragons regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Whitehall native Evan St. Claire singled to lead off and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Glens Falls added a run in the seventh when Devan Kruzinski was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a fielder’s choice, then took third and home on separate wild pitches.
Winning pitcher MacGuire O’Sullivan got himself out of a jam in the eighth. After Ben Metzinger led off with a double, O’Sullivan got him out on a fielder’s choice, then struck out the next two batters. Saratoga native Brian Hart knocked in two security runs in the eighth with a single.
Dragons 5, Dutchmen 2
Albany (2-4) 000 200 000 — 2 11 0
Glens Falls (2-3) 001 100 12x — 5 6 1
WP — MacGuire O’Sullivan. LP — Will Hesslink. 2B — Ben Metzinger (A), Nick DeBrino (A), Jarrett McDonald (GF). 3B — Connor McCaffrey (A).
