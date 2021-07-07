Dragons drop opener of twinbill

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons gave up seven runs in the final two innings of a 9-3 loss to Amsterdam on Wednesday in a doubleheader opener at East Field.

In the nightcap, the Dragons scored four runs with two out in the seventh to avoid a shutout in an 8-4 loss. It was the second doubleheader sweep in two nights for Glens Falls, which fell to 7-21.

In the first game, Amsterdam snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth when Matt Shaw ripped his second solo home run of the game, and Bryce Eblin added an RBI double. The Dragons took a run back in the bottom of the sixth as J.C. Caffarella drew a bases-loaded walk.

The East Division-leading Mohawks (22-6) then scored five runs with two out in the seventh, including a two-run triple by Stone Miyao and an RBI double by C.J. Funk.

Nick Marola and Jack Stolper hit RBI doubles in the first inning for Glens Falls’ first two runs.

Former Queensbury standout Jack Sylvia delivered five innings of four-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk for the Dragons. Braedon Plowman picked up the loss in relief.

In the second game, Glens Falls had been shut out and held to three hits for the first six innings, before loading the bases in the seventh.