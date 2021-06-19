Dragons drop doubleheader in Albany

ALBANY — The Glens Falls Dragons managed only five hits in dropping a doubleheader to the Albany Dutchmen on Saturday night.

The Dragons fell to 3-11 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League with losses of 5-0 and 5-1. The Dragons return home Sunday night to face Saugerties at 7 p.m.

The Dragons’ only hit of a 5-0 loss in the opener was a seventh-inning single by Cory Listing. Ben Seiler pitched five innings of no-hit ball for Albany and Luke Lyon finished up the final two innings.

Wilton native Zachary Vavasour took the loss for Glens Falls, giving up five earned runs and nine hits over six innings. Kyle Vinci hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Dutchmen.

Vavasour came back to pitch the first inning of the second game. Keegan Jarvais came on in the second inning and gave up four runs in the next 2 2/3 inning to take the loss.

Three Albany pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

Jack Stolper went 2 for 2 in the Dragons’ best hitting effort of the day. The visitors’ only run scored in the second inning on a Michael Gorman sacrifice fly.

Albany recorded just four hits in that game, but benefited from a three-run fourth inning.

