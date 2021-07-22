 Skip to main content
Dragons continue sliding
Dragons continue sliding

AMSTERDAM — The Glens Falls Dragons continued their slide Thursday night with a 15-3 PGCBL loss to first-place Amsterdam in seven innings.

The East Division-leading Mohawks are the league’s top team, loaded with Division I baseball talent. Despite playing error-free defense and issuing only two walks, the Dragons were overmatched at the plate.

Amsterdam (29-7) rattled off 18 hits in sending the Dragons (7-30) to their 15th straight loss.

Glens Falls finished with eight hits, getting two apiece from Quinn McDaniel, Cole Durkan and Peter O’Toole, who belted a triple. Durkan, O’Toole and Jack Stolper drove in the Dragons’ runs. James Murphy added a double.

Lake George's Riley Orr, who plays at Castleton, took the loss, but struck out six in five innings of work.

C.J. Funk homered for Amsterdam with three RBIs, and Matt Shaw went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.

Glens Falls is scheduled to host Amsterdam on Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field.

