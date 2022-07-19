Dragons come up short in extra innings

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons rallied to tie in the bottom of the ninth inning, but could not prevent Oneonta from scoring in the 10th in a 10-7 PGCBL loss Tuesday night at East Field.

The Dragons loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning, but could only plate one run, leaving the score tied at 6-6.

In the top of the 10th, the Outlaws (21-18) scored four runs, and Glens Falls was able to score only one in its half of the inning.

Glens Falls (6-32) had entered the eighth inning down 6-4, but got a run from Phil Krpata, who led off with a triple and scored on Danny Moshier's single.

The Dragons outhit Oneonta 13-12, including two hits apiece by Krpata, Moshier, Anthony Ruzzo and Sam Browning. Krpata drove in two runs

Glens Falls is scheduled to play at Oneonta on Thursday at 7 p.m.