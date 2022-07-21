Dragons come up short at Oneonta

ONEONTA — The Glens Falls Dragons came up short in a 3-2 PGCBL loss to the Oneonta Outlaws on Thursday.

The Outlaws bunched three runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead, scoring twice on an error and adding the go-ahead run on a single by Henry Pelinski.

Queensbury graduate Riley Orr, a rising senior at Castleton University, picked up the loss despite holding Oneonta to five hits and striking out seven in six innings of work.

Glens Falls (6-33) scored its runs on a third-inning RBI groundout by Lake George's Sean Butkowski, a sophomore at Millersville, and a two-out RBI double by Anthony Ruzzo in the fifth. Ruzzo and Martin Marintchev each had two hits for the Dragons.

The Dragons are scheduled to play a doubleheader at the Geneva Red Wings on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m.