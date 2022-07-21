 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dragons come up short at Oneonta

  • 0

ONEONTA — The Glens Falls Dragons came up short in a 3-2 PGCBL loss to the Oneonta Outlaws on Thursday.

The Outlaws bunched three runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead, scoring twice on an error and adding the go-ahead run on a single by Henry Pelinski.

Queensbury graduate Riley Orr, a rising senior at Castleton University, picked up the loss despite holding Oneonta to five hits and striking out seven in six innings of work.

Glens Falls (6-33) scored its runs on a third-inning RBI groundout by Lake George's Sean Butkowski, a sophomore at Millersville, and a two-out RBI double by Anthony Ruzzo in the fifth. Ruzzo and Martin Marintchev each had two hits for the Dragons.

The Dragons are scheduled to play a doubleheader at the Geneva Red Wings on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News