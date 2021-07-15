Dragons can't stop Albany's bats

GLENS FALLS — Albany scored seven times in the seventh inning on the way to a 13-6 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Thursday night at East Field.

The Dragons’ record in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League dropped to 7-26, the worst in the 16-team league. The Dragons travel to Oneonta on Friday night.

Six Glens Falls pitchers gave up a combined 12 hits on Thursday. Starter Cameron Darrow took the loss.

Ryan McGee led the onslaught for Albany, going 3 for 6 with three runs and two RBIs. Logan Beard was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and Ty Gallagher went 2 for 5 with four RBIs.

Jake Manderson got the win for the Dutchmen, though he gave up four runs over five innings.

Peter O’Toole was the Dragons’ top hitter, going 3 for 4.

Albany scored three runs in the third and three more in the fourth, but the Dragons were still in the game before the Dutchmen put up a six spot in the seventh. Gallagher’s three-run double was the big hit of that inning.

