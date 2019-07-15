GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons have had some tough losses this season. Monday’s might have been the toughest.
The Dragons got a good outing from starting pitcher Brandt Sundean and held a 5-1 lead after seven innings, but gave up three runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth in a 8-7 loss to Albany at East Field. The Dragons drop to 11-24 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Sundean went six innings, giving up one run on three hits. It was a much-needed performance for a team that’s struggled on the mound. He was named PGCBL Pitcher of the Night for his efforts.
Albany scored three times in the eighth — two of them came on Aaron Roose’s two-run single — only to see Glens Falls come up with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning when Shamus Connolly doubled in a pair. That put the home team up 7-4 heading to the ninth.
The bases were empty with two outs when Ryan McGee walked and Justin Bench followed with a two-run home run onto Haskell Ave., directly down the left-field line.
Two walks and a wild pitch later, Albany tied the game when a pickoff play at second base went bad, allowing the tying run to score. A wild pitch then brought in the go-ahead run.
Up until the eighth it had been a solid outing for the Dragons.
Glens Falls came up with one run in the first inning when Devan Kruzinski doubled and eventually scored on Evan St. Claire’s single. St. Claire, a Whitehall native, went 2 for 4 and raised his batting average to .323.
In the fifth, Kruzinski and St. Claire walked before Brian Hart singled in a run. St. Claire scored on an error, Hart scored on a wild pitch and Donovan Rhoden doubled in a run, giving the Dragons a 5-1 lead.
The Dragons get the next two days off before returning to action with a home game against Saugerties on Thursday. The league’s all-star game will take place Tuesday in Saugerties.
