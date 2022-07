ALBANY — The Albany Dutchmen scored four runs in the first four innings and went on to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 7-1 on Friday.

Three Albany pitchers held the Dragons to seven hits and one unearned run. Danny Moshier went 2 for 4 to lead the Dragons (4-20) at the plate.

Ty Gallagher drove in two runs for the Dutchmen.

