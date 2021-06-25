Dragons' bats shine in win vs. Oneonta

GLENS FALLS — A few days ago, the Glens Falls Dragons were having trouble hitting the ball.

Now they’re scoring runs right and left.

The Dragons scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the fourth Thursday night on the way to a 12-7 victory over Oneonta. Glens Falls has won two of the past three games after going 3-11 in its first 14 games in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

James Murphy went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Evan Keegan drove in three runs to lead Friday night’s 10-hit effort. Christopher Grome pitched six full innings to get the win.

The Dragons were down 3-0 after the first half inning, but responded with four of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Joseph Curci’s RBI double, run-scoring singles by Keegan and Ryan Ash and an RBI ground out accounted for the runs.

The Dragons added two more in the second when Cory Listing doubled in a run and Keegan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Glens Falls unloaded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Murphy’s two-run double was the centerpiece of that rally.

Grome recovered from a shaky first inning to pitch six strong innings. He held Oneonta to three hits while striking out nine.

The Dragons are on the road Saturday to play Albany.

