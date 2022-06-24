Dragons are beaten in Albany

ALBANY — Albany scored four runs in the fourth inning and took advantage of four Glens Falls Dragons errors in a 6-2 victory on Friday evening.

The Dragons, who fell to 4-13 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, return home for back-to-back home games on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. They host Mohawk Valley on Saturday and Amsterdam on Sunday.

JT Larson and Danny Kelleher scattered eight hits on the mound for the Dutchmen. Starter Will Kindl took the loss for Glens Falls. Only one of the five runs he gave up was earned.

Mario Cubello had the best night at the plate for Glens Falls, going 2 for 4. Both of the Dragons’ runs came in the third inning, on Cubello’s RBI single and a later error.

In the fourth, Albany scored three of its runs on errors and got the other on a sacrifice fly. The Dutchmen improved to 13-6 and are second in the PGCBL’s East Division.

