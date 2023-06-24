Shaun Donegan of Malta was the top runner in the 7-mile Race to the Lakes held by the Adirondack Runners on Saturday.

Donegan finished the course, from SUNY Adirondack to Lake George, in 39 minutes, 29 seconds. Nathan Laing was second and Greg Ethier took third.

Annalise Beyerbach of Queensbury was the top female finisher in 46:43, good for sixth place overall. She was followed across the line by Emily McCarthy and Justine Trybendis.

The race was held to benefit the Adirondack Community Outreach Center and the Adirondack Runners Scholarship. There were 161 finishers.

Top 45 Runners Runner (City);Time 1. Shaun Donegan (Malta);39:29 2. Nathan Laing (Schenectady);44:56 3. Greg Ethier (Ballston Lake);45:44 4. Lou Pauquette (Cambridge);46:08 5. Joe Marasco (Queensbury);46:38 6. Annalise Beyerbach (Queensbury);46:43 7. Oswaldo Rodríguez (Saratoga);46:47 8. Emily McCarthy (Queensbury);47:08 9. Bruce Armstrong (Clifton Park);47:31 10. Tom Portuese (Queensbury);48:00 11. Mike Smith (Argyle);49:2 12. Timothy Bardin (Queensbury);49:34 13. Jesse Waldmann (Glens Falls);49:36 14. Blair Holland (Chester, NJ);49:38 15. Andrew McCarthy (Queensbury);49:57 16. Sean Dingman (Glens Falls);50:41 17. Justine Trybendis (Glens Falls);50:4 18. Andrew Snell (Queensbury); 50:53 19. Daniel Dougherty (Brooklyn);50:56 20. Sam Mercado (Saratoga);51:05 21. Pete Paluch (Saratoga);51:2 22. Andrew Costello (Staten Island);52:08 23. Erica Goodman (Ganesvoort);53:22 24. Meredith Carpente (Lake Luzerne);53:56 25. Gregory Verheyn (Queensbury);54:09 26. Daniel Wallace (Queensbury);54:39 27. Ron Seyb (Ballston Spa);54:48 28. Peter Prindle (Hudson Falls);54:50 29. Christian Tuttle (Glens Falls); 54:52 30. Matthew Ash (Northville);55:26 31. Sean Dolton (New Orleans);55:34 32. Nick Lamando (Queensbury);56:20 33. Christine Varley (Albany);56:33 34. Jamie Casline (Ballston Lake);56:46 35. Susan Keely (Glens Falls);56:59 36. Graeme Dinneen (Malta);57:16 37. Jason Pensabene (Latham);57:22 38. Salvatore Todaro (West Freehold NJ);57:45 39. Jennifer Dingman (Lake Luzerne);57:45 40. Mariel Swan (Ridgefield Conn.);57:46 41. Cristina Marchese (Queensbury);57:55 42. Emily Coppenrath (Rensselaer);58:32 43. Megan Stevenson (Lake Luzerne); 58:42 44. Lewis Santoni (Glens Falls);58:50 45. Sylvia Guillet (Queensbury); 58:59