Donegan, Beyerbach win Race to the Lakes

Shaun Donegan of Malta was the top runner in the 7-mile Race to the Lakes held by the Adirondack Runners on Saturday.Donegan finished the course, from SUNY Adirondack to Lake George, in 39 minutes, 29 seconds. Nathan Laing was second and Greg Ethier took third.

Annalise Beyerbach of Queensbury was the top female finisher in 46:43, good for sixth place overall. She was followed across the line by Emily McCarthy and Justine Trybendis.The race was held to benefit the Adirondack Community Outreach Center and the Adirondack Runners Scholarship. There were 161 finishers.