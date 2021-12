QUEENSBURY — Ramon Dominguez finished first in the annual Reindeer Run at SUNY Adirondack on Saturday.

Dominguez ran the 5K course in 17:01. Matthew Brown was second and Ryan Fisher took third.

Eliza Blood was the top female runner in 21:32, followed by Stacey Angell and Susan Keely.

There were 101 finishers in the race.

Reindeer Run Top 25 1. Ramon Dominguez 17:01, 2. Matthew Brown 17:24, 3. Ryan Fisher 19:02, 4. Sam Mercando 20:19, 5. Andrew Snell 21:19, 6. Eliza Blood 21:32, 7. Ethan Hickland 22:14, 8. Stacey Angell 22:33, 9. Mike Smith 22:38, 10. Robbie Hill 22:43, 11. Susan Keely 22:50, 12. Oliver Hickland 22:51, 13. Vanessa Cramer 23:14, 14. Lara Sheehan 23:16, 15. Tracey Delaney 23:23, 16. Patty Moore 23:29, 17. Alex Kochon 23:30, 18. William McGivney 23:41, 19. Michelle Rodriguez 24:39, 20. Roy Mowrey 24:42, 21. Mark Sager 25:02, 22. Jenifer Nix 25:30, 23. Wayne Fosmire 25:57, 24. Beth Vernold 26:01, 25. Simon Hickland 26:08.

