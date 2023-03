Piper Dock and Riley Ward will compete in the four-day U14 Can-Am Championship ski competition Thursday through Sunday at Mont-Tremblant in Quebec.

Dock competes for Glens Falls during the high school season while Ward competes for Queensbury. They qualified at the Eastern championships recently at Whiteface Mountain.

The Can-Am championships feature the top skiers from the United States and Canada in their age groups. Dock and Ward will ski in the slalom, giant slalom and Super-G.