Brayden Dock of Queensbury will compete this weekend in the Drive, Chip and Putt sub-regional competition at TPC River Highland in Connecticut.

Dock qualified for the event earlier this year at Turning Stone Resort and Casino, finishing on top of the 12-13 year-old division. Dock will compete against 11 other golfers from the Northeast in his division for the right to compete during Masters week in Georgia.

