CROMWELL, Conn. — Brayden Dock of Queensbury won a regional Drive, Chip and Putt competition this past weekend at TPC River Highlands.
Dock earned the right to take part in the national competition on April 5 of next year at Augusta (Georgia) National Golf Club during the week of the Masters. He is among 10 golfers in the boys 12-13-year-old division who will compete in that event.
Dock finished the regional competition with a combined score of 130 for driving, chipping and putting, beating the next-best golfer by six points. There were 12 entrants in his division.
