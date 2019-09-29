{{featured_button_text}}
Brayden Dock

Brayden Dock qualified for a national competition this past weekend.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Brayden Dock of Queensbury won a regional Drive, Chip and Putt competition this past weekend at TPC River Highlands.

Dock earned the right to take part in the national competition on April 5 of next year at Augusta (Georgia) National Golf Club during the week of the Masters. He is among 10 golfers in the boys 12-13-year-old division who will compete in that event.

Dock finished the regional competition with a combined score of 130 for driving, chipping and putting, beating the next-best golfer by six points. There were 12 entrants in his division.

