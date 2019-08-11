{{featured_button_text}}

GUILDERLAND — Brayden Dock of Queensbury won his age division in the Northeastern New York PGA Junior Tour Championship on Saturday and was named Player of the Year.

Dock finished the two-day event at Pinehaven Country Club with 99 Stableford points, besting the second-place golfer in the boys 8-12-year-old division by five points. Dock was named Player of the Year based on his play throughout the year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments