Dock, Knapp place at New York State Junior Golf Championships

HORSEHEADS — Brayden Dock, an incoming junior at Glens Falls High School, finished in a tie for 16th Wednesday at the New York State Boys 18U Junior Golf Championship at Soaring Eagles Golf Course.

Dock, 15, shot a 75 and 76 in the two-day competition to finish in a seven-way tie at 9-over 151. He carded four birdies and an eagle over his two rounds.

He heads to Connecticut next week, where he qualified for the Northern Junior Championship, set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.

In the NYS Girls 18U Junior Golf Championship, Hayden Knapp of Gansevoort finished 10th with an 11-over 153, shooting 77 and 76. She represented Glens Falls Country Club.