Dock, Knapp earn trip to regional in Drive, Chip, Putt competition

COLONIE — Brayden Dock of Queensbury won a sub-regional tournament of the national Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Town of Colonie Golf Course on Sunday.

Dock's total of 141 beat out a field of 14 entrants and made him one of two qualifiers in the boys 14-15-year-old division. He will head to TPC River Highlands in Connecticut later this month for the regional final. Qualifiers in that event will play at Augusta National Golf Club in the National Finals next spring.

Hayden Knapp of Fort Edward also qualified for the regional by finishing second in the girls 10-11-year-old division. Her score of 130 was well ahead of the third-place competitor.

Dock, who golfs for Glens Falls High School, qualified for the national finals in the fall of 2019 in the boys 12-13-year-old division, but due to the pandemic, he did not compete at Augusta until 2021.

