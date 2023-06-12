Brayden Dock of Glens Falls High School has earned a spot in the Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Aug. 1-4.
Dock shot a two-under-par 142 in the Northeastern New York PGA Junior Championship at the Town of Colonie Golf Course, a two-day event that concluded on Sunday. Dock, who shot a 71 both days, and Charlie Greiner of Saratoga tied for third and earned right to represent the NENY at the Junior PGA.
Dock tie for first place in the boys 16-18 age division.
This will be the 47th edition of the Junior PGA Championship. There will be 312 players involved.