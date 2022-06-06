Dock 13th at state golf tourney

ELMIRA — Brayden Dock of Glens Falls finished 13th in a field of 99 golfers at the state boys golf tournament on Monday at Mark Twain Golf Course.

Dock, who won the Section II qualifier in October, shot a one-over-par 73 in Monday's second round to finish at 149. Kellen Dean of Saratoga finished 17th at 151 and teammate Carter Sica was 55th at 162.

Tanner Fearman of Queensbury finished 57th at 162. As a team, Section II was fifth out of 11 sections.

Thomas Finn of Locust Valley won the tournament with a two-day score of 138, four strokes clear of the next-best golfer. Trey Smith of Greenville was the top Section II golfer, finishing seventh at 146.

