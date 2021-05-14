 Skip to main content
Desautels wins Empire 8 shot put title
Desautels wins Empire 8 shot put title

PITTSFORD — Former South Glens Falls standout Ryan Desautels, a senior at St. John Fisher, captured the shot put title at last weekend's Empire 8 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Desautels threw the shot 45 feet, 11 1/2 inches to finish first in the event. He also placed second in the discus with a throw of 135-8 3/4, and was runner-up in the hammer throw with a distance of 158-5 1/2, a personal best.

Desautels helped the Cardinals to the men's team championship with 255 points. He also qualified for the Atlantic Regionals, set for Wednesday and Thursday at St. John Fisher, in all three throwing events.

Ryan Desautels

Desautels
