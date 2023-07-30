SCHUYLERVILLE — For the second time in three games, Todd Bariteau was the unexpected recipient of an errant pass.

Two weeks ago, he was standing near the goal line when a Glens Falls Greenjackets teammate hit the opposing quarterback and the ball landed in the middle linebacker's arms. He walked into the end zone.

Bariteau picked up another interception on Saturday night, though this one had more of a traditional look. He was guarding the middle of the field when a Mass Warriors pass came his way. The ball briefly popped into the air before he hauled it back in.

"I can't say it took much skill," Bariteau joked, "they just happen."

Defense has been a strong point all season for the Jackets. They didn't allow any points in Saturday's 34-14 victory at Schuylerville High School until the fourth quarter, when the game had long since been decided. Glens Falls hasn't allowed more than two touchdowns in any game.

"We've got 11 guys out there that all trust in each other," Bariteau said. "We say all the time, you're one in 11. It's a team side of the football. We have to play team defense to be a successful team."

The Greenjackets (4-1) did pretty well on the other side of the football, as well. James Prastio Jr. rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Caleb Condon completed five passes for 122 yards.

The game started in a soaking rain, but head coach Steve Johnson said that didn't affect the game plan. They had planned to stress the running game, led by Prastio.

"We try to be more of an air attack game," Johnson said, "but our linemen at practice were like, 'coach, we can run the ball.' So we said, 'OK.' That was a challenge for them this week: let’s see if we can pound the rock. They knew we were going to run the ball, but our front five were just very dominant tonight."

Prastio scored on a 31-yard run in the first quarter and a 6-yard run in the third period. Condon's 25-yard pass play with Jon Hammond accounted for the only touchdown through the air.

The other two scores were provided by the defense. Gus Whitticker recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 13-0 and Brandon Fish returned an interception 63 yards for the Jackets' third TD.

Western Mass finally scored in the fourth quarter, then tacked on another score as time ran out.

"Our only problem on the defense is just a little bit of discipline," Bariteau said. "I feel like, this game, we almost gave them more yards than they actually gained just off of penalties. We’re still not playing our best football, which is the scary part."

Connor Hermanson also had an interception for the Jackets, who improved to 4-1 in the New England Football League. They began the day in a three-way tie for first place, which had included the Warriors.

Greenjackets 34, Mass Warriors 14 Mass (2-2);0;0;0;14 — 14 Greenjackets (4-1)13;15;6;0 — 34 First Quarter GJ — James Prastio Jr. 31 run (Dwayne Bennett kick), 11:29. GJ — Gus Whitticker fumbled recovered in end zone (pass failed), 7:06. Second Quarter GJ — Brandon Fish 63 interception return (Bennett kick), 11:09. GJ — Jon Hammond 25 pass from Caleb Condon (Prastio pass from John Styczynski), 7:04. Third Quarter GJ — Prastio 6 run (pass failed), 4:10. Fourth Quarter Mass — Ivan Gurand 6 pass from Raymond Kirkland (Ernest Jones kick), 4:33. Mass — Chris Browne 1 run (Jones kick), 0:00.