LAKE GEORGE — Joshua Defayette was the top finisher in the annual Randy's Run 5K on Saturday with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds.
Kevin Emblidge finished second and Liam Linehan was third. Zofia Schreiber was the top female runner in 20:23, followed by Emily McCarthy and Chloe Brown.
Pamela Ricker won the associated Murphy's Mile run, with Carmen Rimuadlo second and Elijah Romanowski third.
There were 110 finishers in the 5K race; 83 for Murphy's Mile.
