LAKE GEORGE — Joshua Defayette was the top finisher in the annual Randy's Run 5K on Saturday with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds.

Kevin Emblidge finished second and Liam Linehan was third. Zofia Schreiber was the top female runner in 20:23, followed by Emily McCarthy and Chloe Brown.

Pamela Ricker won the associated Murphy's Mile run, with Carmen Rimuadlo second and Elijah Romanowski third.

There were 110 finishers in the 5K race; 83 for Murphy's Mile.

Top finishers Randy's Run 5K 1. Joshua Defayette 17:46; 2. Kevin Emblidge 18:06; 3. Liam Linehan 19:31; 4. Joseph Cocozza 20:21; 5. Zofia Schreiber 20:23; 6. Daniel Jardine 20:49; 7. Emily McCarthy 21:09; 8. Andrew McCarthy 21:10; 9. Vincent Cooper 22:05; 10. Nichalos Rollo 22:07; 11. Chloe Brown 22:29; 12. Mark Weidner 22:32; 13. Frederick Linehan 22:40; 14. Cheryl Sarjeant 22:44; 15. Molly Meehan 22:57; 16. Christopher Brown 23:00; 17. Ben Davenport 23:13; 18. Layla Johnston 23:39; 19. Matthew Haley 23:45; 20. Pamela Ricker 23:55; 21. Ian Quillinan 24:35; 22. Lucas Gilles 24:36; 23. Ashley Gershen 24:48; 24. Andrew Spath 24:49; 25. Mia Cooper 24:57; 26. Emily Cooper 24:57; 27. Nicolas Rimualdo 25:00; 28. Tom Devlin 25:27; 29. Jackson Donnelly 25:28; 30. Jim Goodspeed 25:44. Murphy's Mile 1. Pamela Ricker 6:42; 2. Carmen Rimualdo 6:48; 3. Elijah Romanowski 7:07; 4. Lucas Gilles 7:20; 5. Liam Emblidge 7:22; 6. Keegan Bliss 7:23; 7. Lillian Fish 7:33; 8. Adele Davenport 7:38; 9. Robert West Jr. 7:39; 10. Alex Fregoe 7:40; 11. John Dillon 7:43; 12. Anthony Johnson 7:46; 13. Avielle Shambach 7:59; 14. Kayla Johnson 7:59; 15. Luis Musto III 8:03; 16. Brody Reinhold 8:10; 17. Adirana Amaya 8:15; 18. Avery Grant 8:17; 19. Malia Sotanski 8:17; 20. Alister Shambach 8:20; 21. Drew Rajeski 8:24; 22. Westyn Spring 8:24; 23. Gracyn Bliss 8:33; 24. Stephen Merrills 8:40; 25. Aidan Nastke 8:43.