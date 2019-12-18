Dave Blow commentary: Ski-related gift ideas for the holidays

Drew Cappabianca at the Sports Page ski shop in Queensbury said you can’t go wrong with any “Ski the East gear.”
Bruce Lundgren at Fall Line Ski Shop down the road suggested Hotronic boot warmers.
And Mike Butler at Lake Placid Ski and Board pitched the Picture Organic clothing line from France, with 68% of their parkas made from recycled plastic bottles.
It’s Christmas time, and if you’re like me, it’s time to start shopping.
Jessica Spear, manager and buyer at Inside Edge shop in Queensbury, didn’t name a specific gift idea. Instead, she chose to tout a 15% off “last-minute procrastination sale” and letting the buyer decide among the “mega selection” of Nordic gear.
Cappabianca said Ski the East T-shirts, jackets, hats, pint glasses and shot glasses are flying off shelves because, he believes, people see it as a symbol of representing East Coast skiing.
“It’s a Vermont company and a lot of skiers are proud to be on the east coast,” he said. “Traditionally the ski industry has gravitated toward giving the attention to the western states.”
He also said new motorized ceramic ski edgers are a great gift for those who want to tune skis at home, but those will set the gift giver back $500 or more.
“And goggles are always a good gift,” he said.
Butler, in Lake Placid, said people are loving the Picture Organic clothing products, in part because of the green element, but also because they are well-made and unique, like bibs that zip off into pants and other creative new designs. Parkas run in the $300-to-$400 range.
“They just make awesome stuff,” he said, adding the company started in France by three best friends in 2008.
On the lower end, Butler said ski socks are always huge with skiers and riders (I agree ... hint, hint ... if my family is reading).
Lundgren said the Hotronic boot warmers cost in the $250-$300 range, but he said they last and are well worth it for those who get cold feet on the hill. He also mentioned his $25 ski tuning gift certificates make great stocking stuffers.
And at Alpine Sport Shop in Saratoga, Hard Goods Sales Associate Alex Norton was also pitching a product to keep feet warm. She said bootmakers K2, Solomon and Rossignol have teamed up with a company called Thermic to produce boots with heaters built in.
They start at around $599, but Norton said they work really well.
“And some are Bluetooth compatible so you can control them with your phone,” she said. “It’s pretty wild.”
And lastly, she said Smith just released a new 4D Mag goggle that features more visibility because the lens wraps around the bottom that is traditionally part of the frame.
Hope that helps your last-minute shopping. Don’t forget ski passes and hand warmers too. Always good!
Weekend outlook
West Mountain Ski Center in Queensbury will be opening a lot of new terrain this weekend including The Frolic, Chute, Coy Dog, Alley “and hopefully a few more,” co-owner Spencer Montgomery said Wednesday. And the northwest side of the mountain, sporting a new lift, will be open at some point during Christmas week, he said.
Willard Mountain in Easton will have about 10 trails open for the weekend with four of the five lifts, according to owner Charles “Chic” Wilson. Willard is offering $30 all-day lift ticket with $15 rentals for the weekend, he said.
And new terrain at Gore Mountain in Johnsburg will include Twister, Pine Knot and Lies, according to Marketing Director Emily Stanton.
“Snowmakers will be working on the North Side too,” she said.
Dave Blow writes a weekly winter sports column for The Post-Star during the winter season.