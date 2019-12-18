Dave Blow commentary: Ski-related gift ideas for the holidays

“And goggles are always a good gift,” he said.

Butler, in Lake Placid, said people are loving the Picture Organic clothing products, in part because of the green element, but also because they are well-made and unique, like bibs that zip off into pants and other creative new designs. Parkas run in the $300-to-$400 range.

“They just make awesome stuff,” he said, adding the company started in France by three best friends in 2008.

On the lower end, Butler said ski socks are always huge with skiers and riders (I agree ... hint, hint ... if my family is reading).

Lundgren said the Hotronic boot warmers cost in the $250-$300 range, but he said they last and are well worth it for those who get cold feet on the hill. He also mentioned his $25 ski tuning gift certificates make great stocking stuffers.

And at Alpine Sport Shop in Saratoga, Hard Goods Sales Associate Alex Norton was also pitching a product to keep feet warm. She said bootmakers K2, Solomon and Rossignol have teamed up with a company called Thermic to produce boots with heaters built in.

They start at around $599, but Norton said they work really well.