Dave Blow column: Hoping the snowstorm doesn't disappoint

It’s Thursday morning and I’m looking out my home office window as droplets of water fall from the roof from a steady drizzle.

Normally, mid-winter rain like this would depress me.

Not today though, because on the backside of this drizzle is supposed to be upwards of a foot of snow — and possibly a snow day!

We learned yesterday from the Castleton University president that snow days are still a thing, despite our new COVID-found ability to Zoom classes.

So, as I write this, I’m kind of hoping for one, like a little kid.

And as you read this, I might be skiing.

I hope I’m skiing.

And plans are to ski at Gore Mountain in Johnsburg with an old buddy on Saturday — on fresh snow. This is what winter is all about for snow lovers.

Officials at local ski areas were as excited about the forecast on Thursday as I was, although guys like Charles “Chic” Wilson at Willard Mountain seemed a little anxious.

“I’m kind of waiting for it to turn over to snow,” he said, adding that he was watching the same drizzle I was. “I wish it would hurry up and do it.”

Wilson said recent cold weather allowed him to make tons of snow and conditions have been perfect.

“It’s been just fantastic skiing,” he said. “The cold just allows us to keep the area in great shape.”

And he said skiers, riders and tubers are loving the new conveyer belt lift saying “everybody’s happy.”

Stephanie Backes at Gore Mountain in Johnsburg said the last forecast she heard was for 17 inches there.

“We are so excited” she said, adding that even without much significant snow, Gore has about 70 percent of its trails open. “The hope is this snow will help us, with the glades especially.”

The new snow will likely allow for more terrain to open, she said, including the popular Rumor trail, which snowmakers have been focusing on. She also said the interconnect to the Ski Bowl has opened, offering 2,500 feet of vertical from the top.

Spencer Montgomery, co-owner of West Mountain in Queensbury, said he too was anxious for snow, especially since they just completed snowmaking on the last unopened trail — AOA.

“It’s perfect timing. We just groomed out AOA, we’ll have a snowstorm and be 100 percent open on the same day,” he said.

Montgomery, like the others, talked about the recent cold stretch that allowed them to pile up man-made snow. He said it was a late start, but that the season has been quite strong.

And the new snow will only make it better.

“It’ll be the first legitimate snowstorm of the season,” he said. “Last I looked it was 12 inches overnight and three tomorrow.

Hickory waiting

The new snow also made me again think of skiing Hickory Ski Center in Warrensburg. A call to general manager Sue Catana revealed that the mountain is open for folks who want to skin up and ski down, but the lifts aren’t turning yet as they await a Department of Labor inspection she hopes will happen next week.

“We’ve been getting a good crowd of skinners though,” Catana said. “We’ll keep attracting that crowd and go from there.”

Plans to have local school kids learn to ski and go tubing at the mountain that was dormant for six years are on hold until lift service starts, she said.

Skinners can ski Hickory’s fresh snow for $10 a day or $100 for the season, she said.

Dave Blow writes a weekly winter sports column for The Post-Star.

