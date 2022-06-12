Daigneault, Cook win Betar Byway 5K

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Caleb Daigneault of Fort Edward and Elizabeth Cook of Granville were the top finishers in the Betar Byway 5K race on Sunday.

Daigneault was the overall winner in a time of 22:19. Bryan Crosier was second and Will McGivney finished third. Cook was the women's winner in 24:35, followed by Kate Abbott and Susan Keely.

Heath Armstrong of Glens Falls won the Moreau Mile, which was also held Sunday on the Betar Byway, in a time of 5:47. Liam Anderson was second and McGivney took third.

Betar Byway 5K — Top 25 Runner (city);Time 1. Caleb Daigneault (Fort Edward);22:19 2. Bryan Crosier (Argyle);23:27 3. Will McGivney (Diamont Point);24:32 4. Elizabeth Cook (Granville);24:35 5. Kate Abbott (Granville);24:50 6. Susan Keely (Glens Falls);25:08 7. Deirdre Donohue (Ticonderoga);25:16 8. Andrew Cook (Granville);25:33 9. Mark Sager (Glens Falls);25:44 10. Chloe Brown (Lake George);26:08 11. Jim Goodspeed (Queensbury);26:11 12. Christopher Brown (Warrensburg);26:38 13. Jane LaBombard (Glens Falls);26:43 14. Mike Anderson (Queensbury);27:25 15. Ted Peltier (Queensbury);27:54 16. Mark Schachner (Lake George);28:02 17. Terra McEachron (S. Glens Falls);28:12 18. Laurie Anderson (Queensbury);28:30 19. Regina Grabbe (Glens Falls);29:25 20. Lisa Grabbe (Glens Falls);29:29 21. Keri Stark (Queensbury);30:07 22. Christopher Kunkel (Oradell);30:39 23. Judy Beers (Lake George);31:53 24. Jill Pederson (Lake George);31:59 25. Daniella Grabbe (Glens Falls);32:03 Moreau Mile — Top 5 1. Heath Armstrong (Glens Falls);5:47 2. Liam Anderson (Queensbury);7:07 3. Will McGivney (Diamont Point);7:27 4. Rowan Leblanc (Granville);7:44 5. Kaden Schaffer (Fort Edward);7:54

