Daigneault, Cook win Betar Byway 5K

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Caleb Daigneault of Fort Edward and Elizabeth Cook of Granville were the top finishers in the Betar Byway 5K race on Sunday.

Daigneault was the overall winner in a time of 22:19. Bryan Crosier was second and Will McGivney finished third. Cook was the women's winner in 24:35, followed by Kate Abbott and Susan Keely.

Heath Armstrong of Glens Falls won the Moreau Mile, which was also held Sunday on the Betar Byway, in a time of 5:47. Liam Anderson was second and McGivney took third.

