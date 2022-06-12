Daigneault, Cook win Betar Byway 5K Post-Star staff report Jun 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Caleb Daigneault of Fort Edward and Elizabeth Cook of Granville were the top finishers in the Betar Byway 5K race on Sunday. Daigneault was the overall winner in a time of 22:19. Bryan Crosier was second and Will McGivney finished third. Cook was the women's winner in 24:35, followed by Kate Abbott and Susan Keely.Heath Armstrong of Glens Falls won the Moreau Mile, which was also held Sunday on the Betar Byway, in a time of 5:47. Liam Anderson was second and McGivney took third. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Elizabeth Cook Caleb Daigneault Will Mcgivney Sport Betar Byway Heath Armstrong Kate Abbott Susan Keely Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular McCabe named Adirondack's top baseball player The Adirondack League has released its 2022 baseball all-star team. Kady Duffy's OT goal lifts QHS into state championship game (updated with videos) Kady Duffy scored in sudden-death overtime as Queensbury beat Westhampton Beach 9-8 in a semifinal of the State Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Friday. Queensbury's run ends in state girls lacrosse final (updated) Queensbury fell to Victor 14-5 on Saturday in the Class B championship game of the State Girls Lacrosse Tournament, ending the Spartans' season at 17-1. Queensbury girls head to first state final four The Queensbury Spartans open play in their first State Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Friday at 11 a.m. in Cortland, against Westhampton Beach. Greenwich claims state softball crown (updated) Lily McCauliffe hurled a three-hitter as Greenwich beat Greene a 4-1 in the state Class C softball championship game. Argyle's season ends with state semifinal loss Argyle's season ended with an 8-3 loss to Oriskany in the State Softball Tournament on Saturday. Saturday's State Scoreboard (completed) Scores from Saturday's state playoff games. All scores are in. Black Horses rally, move on to state final (updated with videos) Schuylerville defeated Westhill 4-2 on Friday to earn a spot in baseball's state championship game. Argyle peaking just in time for states The Argyle softball team travels to Long Island for the State Softball Tournament on Saturday, facing Oriskany in the Class D semifinals. Dock 13th at state golf tourney Brayden Dock of Glens Falls finished 13th in a field of 99 golfers at the state boys golf tournament on Monday. Watch Now: Related Video Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban AP Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban ISU raises figure skating age limit to 17 in wake of doping scandal AP ISU raises figure skating age limit to 17 in wake of doping scandal Tiger Woods pulls out of US Open AP Tiger Woods pulls out of US Open