Curt Schreiner doesn't let MS keep him from coaching his daughter

DAY — Katrin Schreiner had just come in from skiing a few intervals around the trails of her family's Saratoga Biathlon Club with her mother, Deborah Nordyke.
True to her family name, Schreiner is among the area's top Nordic, or cross-country, skiers. Her father is Curt Schreiner, the three-time Olympic biathlete, seated across from her in the family home in the Town of Day.
The Schreiner's family compound includes three hand-built houses and the Saratoga Biathlon Club, overlooking the long, narrow northeastern arm of the Great Sacandaga Lake.
Biathlon is an Olympic sport that combines cross-country skiing with target shooting, and both Curt Schreiner and his wife are former Olympic biathletes.
Katrin Schreiner and her older brothers, Jon and Erik, grew up on the cross-country trails around their home, so skiing came quite naturally to her.
"I've been skiing since I was 3, just scooting around," said Katrin, now 16.
She's a lot faster at it now. A sophomore at Hadley-Luzerne, Katrin is one of the top skiers in Section II, and preparing for the state Nordic ski meet on Monday and Tuesday in the Finger Lakes region.
Her father is the Eagles' coach. Curt Schreiner started the Nordic ski team six years ago, when Katrin's older brothers, Jon and Erik, were in school.
"It's been exciting watching her ski, and my wife loves it, too," Curt said. "She goes out and skis with her because I can't."
There are a lot of things Curt Schreiner can no longer do physically. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is 2007.
MS is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information from the brain to the body. The body's immune system attacks the myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers. Symptoms vary, but can include muscle weakness, fatigue, pain, loss of vision and heat intolerance. They can become chronic conditions, and to varying degrees of severity.
At nearly 53 years old, Curt Schreiner has a touch more gray in his hair, but still has the same ready smile and outgoing personality. He is matter-of-fact when discussing his daily battle with MS.
"My left side is not really functioning very well," Curt said, showing his lack of grip in his left hand. "A lot of the stuff I used to be able to do, I obviously can't do anymore. When there's something I want to try to get done, I just try muscle my way through it.
"It's no fun, because you know you want to do something, but I can't go from here to there all that quickly," he added. "But it could be worse."
"It's kind of sad," Katrin said. "You just have to do the things that you can do together. That's just how it's going to be. He used to be able to hike with us and ski."
Curt Schreiner said he hasn't skied in a couple of years, he no longer uses a chainsaw and he stays away from ladders — ever since he got stuck on a shed roof for 45 minutes a couple of years ago. He hasn't been able to effectively shoot a rifle, something he was very adept at while competing in biathlon.
"I tried to shoot (Sunday) — I can't hit the broadside of a barn standing," he said. "I would go hundreds of rounds without missing a shot; now I can't even hit the target. I can shoot laying down still. It's all good, I know a lot of guys have it a lot worse than I do.
"I'm lucky, I don't have any pain really," he added. "The heat affects me. This time of year I'm pretty good."
An Army veteran of 24 years in the National Guard — including a year in Iraq — Curt Schreiner was medically retired 10 years ago.
Up until five years ago, he was still able to get stuff done around the biathlon club, which his family has run since 1983. He built the log cabin warming hut for the club himself five years ago.
"I cut all those trees and peeled them all, dragged them out of the woods," Curt said. "Now there's no way I could do that.
"It's frustrating because there are so many things I still want to do," he added. "But I can groom the trails. I get out there and make it nice for these guys, that's the most important thing."
And he can still coach skiers, including his daughter, who leaves Sunday with the Section II Nordic team for the state meet. Monday is the skate-style individual race at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Park near Honeoye, and Tuesday is the classic-style relay race at Bristol Mountain near Canandaigua.
"It's fun, it's rewarding," Curt Schreiner said of coaching. "Some of the kids I get have never skied a lick in their life before, but they can all ski (now). Hadley-Luzerne has been extremely supportive of the cross-country ski team. We're a small school, but it gave a lot of kids an opportunity to do something that they normally wouldn't be able to do. And they're loving it and having a great time."
Katrin Schreiner is far more active than many 16-year-olds. At Hadley-Luzerne, she competes in cross country — the running kind — in the fall, Nordic skiing in the winter, and tennis in the spring. She's also an Adirondack 46er, having climbed all 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks. Last weekend, she participated in Hadley-Luzerne's marathon dance.
In Nordic skiing this season, she has been consistently placing second to Mayfield's Maddie Relyea. They’ve been friendly rivals for some time.
"She beats me every time," Katrin said. "She's really strong. I hang out with her a lot, she's really nice.
"When she first started skiing, I was beating her, but she's so strong that she can just power through the hills and every single part of the course," she added. "And she's getting better technique, too."
Technique is one thing Katrin Schreiner knows very well, after a lifetime on skis. There are several techniques cross-country skiers can use for going up and down different hills and flats — those are crucial to learn on the hilly varsity courses.
"There's like seven different techniques that are good to have in your quiver in case you need it," Curt said. "And then it's coordinating changing from one technique to another to keep your speed down the trail.
"What she's really good at is the transitions," he added. "Say you're going downhill, and you hit the (next) hill and you have speed going into the hill, she can use the technique that will carry her speed until she has to transfer to another technique."
"If you get enough speed, you can just carry yourself up to the top of the hill," Katrin said. "Each little section you're trying to see which (technique) is more efficient. We were just practicing it today, with intervals."
Over the length of a 7.5-kilometer girls race, or a 10K boys race, shaving off a few seconds here and there can add up to minutes by the end.
Katrin Schreiner is also qualified for the XC Skiing Junior Nationals, which are scheduled for March 6-17 in Donner Summit, California. She skied six races between December and January to be eligible, including a race at Bristol Mountain, so she has gotten a preview of the state meet course.
"They have nice trails at Bristol," Katrin said. "It's on top of a downhill ski center, they're shorter loops."
Curt Schreiner likes his daughter's chances in the state meet. She has competed against many of the other skiers in Junior Nationals qualifying.
"The next three years, she's going to be top 10 in the state," he said, "and if she has a really good race Monday, she can be anywhere from third to eighth."
