Curt Schreiner doesn't let MS keep him from coaching his daughter

"It's been exciting watching her ski, and my wife loves it, too," Curt said. "She goes out and skis with her because I can't."

There are a lot of things Curt Schreiner can no longer do physically. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is 2007.

MS is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information from the brain to the body. The body's immune system attacks the myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers. Symptoms vary, but can include muscle weakness, fatigue, pain, loss of vision and heat intolerance. They can become chronic conditions, and to varying degrees of severity.

At nearly 53 years old, Curt Schreiner has a touch more gray in his hair, but still has the same ready smile and outgoing personality. He is matter-of-fact when discussing his daily battle with MS.

"My left side is not really functioning very well," Curt said, showing his lack of grip in his left hand. "A lot of the stuff I used to be able to do, I obviously can't do anymore. When there's something I want to try to get done, I just try muscle my way through it.

"It's no fun, because you know you want to do something, but I can't go from here to there all that quickly," he added. "But it could be worse."