Culliton named to Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Former Glens Falls standout Katie Culliton, a junior on the Saint Michael's College women's cross country team, was named to the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

Culliton placed 15th out of 139 runners at the Adelphi University Short-Course Showdown on Friday, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 58 seconds. She helped Saint Michael's to a fifth-place finish among 23 schools.

Culliton, who earned her third conference honor of the season, has been the Purple Knights' top finisher in all four races this season, and seven of 10 since last fall. Saint Michael's is hosting the NE10 Championship on Nov. 6.

