USA Triathlon named Fort Edward's Kevin Crossman, a teacher and swim coach in the Glens Falls School District, as winner of its Spirit of Multisport Award on Thursday.

The award recognizes individuals who illustrate the positive spirit of multisport through acts of sportsmanship and leadership, with no deference to athletic ability.

As the owner and head coach of T3 Coaching, Crossman has coached triathletes of all levels and disciplines, including first-timers, age-group world champions, All-American triathletes and the youngest and oldest finishers at an Ironman. Crossman also hosts regular educational clinics accesible to all, and consistently volunteers at and sponsors local races.

