USA Triathlon named Fort Edward's Kevin Crossman, a teacher and swim coach in the Glens Falls School District, as winner of its Spirit of Multisport Award on Thursday.
The award recognizes individuals who illustrate the positive spirit of multisport through acts of sportsmanship and leadership, with no deference to athletic ability.
As the owner and head coach of T3 Coaching, Crossman has coached triathletes of all levels and disciplines, including first-timers, age-group world champions, All-American triathletes and the youngest and oldest finishers at an Ironman. Crossman also hosts regular educational clinics accesible to all, and consistently volunteers at and sponsors local races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.