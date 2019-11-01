{{featured_button_text}}

The Section II Cross Country Championships scheduled for Friday at Saratoga Spa State Park were postponed because of inclement weather, damaging winds and power outages in the Saratoga Springs area.

The meet has been rescheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at the state park.

Power outages, downed trees and power lines, and flooding caused other events to be postponed on Friday.

The Class B quarterfinal match of the Section II Volleyball Tournament between Hudson and Hudson Falls set for Friday at Hudson Falls High School was also postponed because of a power outage. The match has been postponed to Monday at 5 p.m.

Also postponed to Monday was the Section VII Class D football championship game between Ticonderoga and Moriah, originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Plattsburgh High School. The game, which will be played Monday at 7 p.m., was postponed because of a state of emergency in Essex County.

The crossover football game between Corinth-Fort Edward and Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Lake George High School, was also postponed. It has been rescheduled to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments