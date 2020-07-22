Cross Border takes inaugural Lubash Stakes at Spa

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Cross Border kept his record at Saratoga Race Course perfect with a victory in the inaugural running of the Lubash Stakes, his first stakes win.

Coming off a fifth-place finish in the July 4 Manhattan at Belmont Park, Cross Border pulled away under jockey Jose Ortiz to win by 6 1/4 lengths on the Mellon turf course. Rapt placed second, by a nose over Blewitt, who had controlled the early pace before giving way in a four-horse race.

Cross Border, trained by Michael Maker, improved to 4-0 in his career over the Spa turf. He notched three victories at Saratoga in 2019 and has won eight of 25 races overall. Maker said he may point Cross Border toward the Grade I, $500, 000 Sword Dancer on Aug. 29 at Saratoga.

Thursday's 10-race card features the $100,000 Statue of Liberty, part of the New York Stallion Stakes Series. The Grade I, $100,000 A.P. Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase is the first race on the card, with a 12:50 p.m. post.

