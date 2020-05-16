Coronavirus Diary: The fall sports season, and how it could play out

3. They’re nervous, but will give it a try. Schools go forward with fall sports, but the virus is hanging around, or may be more prevalent in some areas of the state than others. Virus-related interruptions are possible.

If this is the case, they should chuck the state and sectional playoffs right away. Keep the competition confined to your area and play for the league title. Go without non-league games to cut down on exposure.

You’d want to spread out the season and build in lots of byes, or perhaps leave the last weeks open. That way if a positive test crops up and a team has to shut down, there’s still time to pick it up later on.

If someone comes up with a way to test students on a regular basis, this might play out more like the No. 2 scenario.

4. Worst-case scenario. Schools are shut during the fall. State sports leaders have said that sports can’t be played if schools are closed.

This will be depressing, but it doesn’t have to be a complete loss. Our saviors here could be runners, golfers and tennis players.

Football, soccer and field hockey players have to intermingle on the field. Swimmers share the water. Volleyball players are inches away from each other at the net.