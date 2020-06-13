Corinth's Cleveland wins feature at A-S Speedway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MALTA — Corinth's Connor Cleveland, the 2019 sportsman division champion at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, started the delayed 2020 season in fine form by winning the 25-lap sportsman feature on Friday night.

Cleveland used some racing luck. Scott Duell led the first 12 laps of the race, but broke something in the left front suspension on lap 13. Cleveland, who started sixth, took over the lead

Cleveland then ran side-by-side with Tony Farone for five laps before finding some momentum and pulling away.

