PLATTSBURGH — Corinth's Connor Cleveland won for the fourth time this season on Saturday at Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway.
Cleveland won the sportsman division, taking the lead on the 14th lap. He then had the advantage on several restarts and held on for the win.
